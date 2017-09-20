20 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Coach Seninga Weighs in as Agaciro Tourney Curtain Falls

By Jejje Muhinde

Despite finishing in fourth place in this year's Agaciro Tourney over the weekend, head Coach Innocent Seninga thinks it was an ideal preparation for his side as they picked positives to focus on in the upcoming 2017/2018 league season.

Speaking to the press after the tournament, the law enforcer's coach said, "The tournament was a good experience for the team, I credit my players for the try; we continually need to work hard to correct some mistakes ahead of the new league season."

As things stand, the club has a challenge with the two goalkeepers Emmanuel Bwanakweli and Marcel Nzaroroa nursing injuries.

However, Seninga said the eye injury to his second goalie Bwanakweli is not serious and promised he will be fine before the league kicks off.

Police FC lost 1-0 to tourney champions and league defending champions Rayon Sports in the opening game, the law enforcers failed to make a comeback on day two after conceding 3-1 against APR FC and finally lost 2-1 against AS Kigali during the three-day competition.

Seninga lost all the three matches, an issue that raises eyebrows ahead of the new up-coming season which kicks off on September 29th.

The annual Agaciro Development Fund football championship is organised to raise funds towards Agaciro Development Fund, the country's sovereign wealth fund.

