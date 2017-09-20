South Africa: Declassified - Apartheid Profits - Who Killed Dulcie September?

This is number eight in the Open Secrets' series, Declassified: Apartheid Profits. While researching the recently published book Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit, Open Secrets collected approximately 40,000 archival documents from 25 archives in seven countries. This treasure trove contains damning details of the individuals and corporations that propped up apartheid and profited in return. OPEN SECRETS believes that it is vital to allow the public to scrutinise the primary evidence. Last week we revealed Armscor's secret sanctions-busting office in Paris, and the long-running close relationship between the French and Apartheid military intelligence agencies. This week, we ask whether the investigations of these links by a brave activist provide the motive for her murder. Who killed Dulcie September, and why?

Armscor officials purchasing weapons for the apartheid military had the protection of a seven storey embassy with a metal exoskeleton, and the acquiescence of the French state. The ANC's representative in Paris, Dulcie September, was not that lucky. This brave activist investigated French military support for apartheid from a modest unsecured office in the heart of Paris. From her appointment in 1983, she was hounded and threatened by elements of the French elite. On 29 March 1988,...