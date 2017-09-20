Nigeria: Safety of Southerners Not Under Threat in North - APC

Abuja — The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated that the safety of southerners, particularly Southerners of Igbo extraction, is not under threat anywhere in the north despite reports of recent attacks on people of northern extraction and their properties in Abia and Rivers states.

The party further reaffirmed its stand on the sanctity of the unity of Nigeria, saying it will not support any discussion on the issue.

APC deputy national chairman (north), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, in a statement added that the party while not interfering with the statutory works of the security agencies, urged it continue to do everything possible to guarantee security of life and property in all parts of the country, while urging that everyone must support and cooperate with the security agencies.

Shuaibu said: "However, security is everyone's business. As such, and as of today, I can assure Nigerians that every traditional ruler, religious leaders, youth groups and other opinion molders in the North are busy sensitizing the northern populace to maintain restraint and avoid any sort of reprisal arising from the attacks on northerners in Abia and Rivers states. The Igbo communities living in the North have also been reassured of safety and I assure you they are going about their normal businesses.

"The issue of security of life and property has always been one of the main agenda of the APC and I am bold to say that we are succeeding. In spite of current security challenges, you will agree with me that it is not the same as when we took over government.

"Yes, we can always negotiate every aspect of the nation's resources aimed at improved unity, but what is non-negotiable is the oneness of Nigeria. Its indivisibility is sacrosanct. Nigeria, as a multiethnic and multicultural nation, is bound to accept changes in our constitution to reflect various genuine agitations that could further foster unity."

Explaining that the upheaval orchestrated by the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is threatening the APC-led government promise and resolve to guarantee security of life and property, Shuaibu likened the IPOB agitation to deceitful attempt at providing cover for corruption.

"The IPOB resurgence is deliberate and it has to do with the stand of President Muhammadu Buhari on corruption. Naturally, when you fight corruption, it fights back and it does so dirty. Corruption targets all angles of governance, with the aim of a suicide bomber not minding who could be a victim or even threatens the country's nationhood," he said.