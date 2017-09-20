20 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Niger Govt, World Bank Launch SFMIS for Accountability, Transparency

By Abu Nmodu

Minna — In order to achieve good and quality financial management, the Niger State government with the support of the World Bank has engaged the services of vendor to supply, install and integrate the state Financial Management Information System (SFMIS).

The state commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe stated this yesterday at the first phase of the training for the state SFMIS end users in Minna.

He recalled that the federal government of Nigeria and by extension Niger State, along with other states, received a credit from the International Development Association (IDA) towards the cost of implementing Public Sector Governance Reform and Development Project (PSGR&DP) whose overall objective was to improve transparency, accountability and public financial management and human resources management to strengthen governance.

Balarabe stated that in a bid to achieve good and quality financial management the state was experiencing some challenges that impact negatively on the efficiency and effectiveness of public financial managements which included information system supporting economic and financial management functions, absence of integrated management information system, delay in consolidation of financial reports and inadequate budgetary control among others.

The commissioner, therefore, stated that, "to address these identified challenges, the state with the support of the World Bank has engaged the services of vendor to supply, install, integrated, test, train and commission FMIS software, related hardware as well as provide support services under a turnkey arrangement that will enhance human resource and payroll management, planning and budgeting, budget execution, accounting and reporting.

