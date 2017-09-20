Nigeria: Boko Haram - 1.9 Million People Need Urgent Recovery Support in North East - UNDP

Kaduna — An estimated 1.9 million people in North Eastern part of Nigeria, scattered across 250,000 households are in urgent need of early recovery support of food, shelter and other social infrastructure.

The country director, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Samuel Bwala stated this, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of first batch trainees of 79 internally displaced persons at the Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Learning Centre in Kaduna yesterday.

According to the country director of the UNDP who are the sponsor of the training for participants drawn from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states "The insurgence just worsened the situation resulting in mass suffering among the people especially women and the youth. From our assessment, about 1.9 million people in the region, representing over 250,000 households are in urgent need of early recovery support, including shelter, food, livelihood, social infrastructure, public security, among others. It is important to note that currently, over 80 per cent of households affected by the insurgence spend more than they earn, and 30 per cent of households are economically inactive.

"As UNDP, we are working towards ensuring that necessary early recovery needs are met through vocational skills training, livelihood support, rehabilitation of public infrastructure - these efforts are providing catalytic ingredients for communities to thrive again, for individuals to be able to fend for themselves again, and for development to return to the region," he said.

He said that the programme under the theme "Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All", with focus on the plight of IDPs, refugees and migrants throughout the world, demonstrates that hope and opportunity still exist when peace is given a chance - knowing very well the circumstances that led to mass displacement of communities from which some of these graduates came - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states."