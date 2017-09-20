A Harare magistrate courts official who was in charge of keys to the exhibits office has been dragged before the court after old Zim dollar notes, US dollars, gold and a diamond went missing from the strong room.

Perpetual Mahachi, 44, appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta answering to theft charges.

She was remanded out of custody on $50 bail coupled with reporting conditions.

According to prosecutor Sebastin Mutizirwa, Mahachi committed the crime between June and September this year.

Mutizirwa allegedthat Mahachi was the exhibit officer and the only one who had keys to the room where exhibits are kept.

She allegedly stole US$990, fake US dollars, old Zimbabwe dollar notes, 258 grams of smelted gold and one piece of diamond.

Investigations, according to the state, show there was no forced entry into the strong room.

Mahachi allegedly failed to account for the missing exhibits.