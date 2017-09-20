20 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 1934 Rolls Royce Roars to Life for Sunday's Concours

By Cellestine Olilo

A 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail Roadstar car is one of the cars set to compete in Sunday's CBA Africa Concours d'Elegance at Nairobi Racecourse.

The car will compete alongside the 1934 Railton of Diccon Wilcock and Amraj Singh's 1927 Dodge in the category for cars made before 1940.

This golden oldies category will be one of the highlights for the day-long event for which 70 cars have conformed participation, including competitors from Uganda. Ugandan Ronald Walusimbi, who won the Concours style event in Kampala with his 1967 Toyota Corona, has entered the car for Sunday's event, together with his gleaming 1974 Mercedes Benz.

Jinja-based Leslie Carvell will be driving her 1974 Volkswagen Beetle from Uganda to contest in the category for touring cars with engine capacity of up to 1,600cc. Other competitors in the category are Gursharan Singh (1980 Alfasud Sprint), Sati-Gata Aura (1977 Nissan 160J) and Walusimbi (1967 Toyota corona).

The annual event, organised by Alfa Romeo Owners Club since 1970, rewards owners of well-kept classic and vintage cars and bikes.

Some forty cars and more than 20 motorcycles have been registered.

Experienced Concours officials check the competing cars for the standard of preparation with the emphasis on cleanliness and condition.

After the completion of judging, there will be a grand parade of all the Concours cars and motorcycles which will precede the podium prize giving in front of the main grandstand.

