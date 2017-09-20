Kenya: Limuru Player Paul Muchangi Tops Uganda Open

Kenya's Paul Muchangi finished third in Tusker Malt Uganda Open amateur championship which ended at Uganda Golf Club Kitante in Kampala at the weekend.

Limuru Country Club's Muchangi, who won Karen Challenge weeks ago, fired an impressive three under par 69 in the closing round for a total of 12 over par 300, losing to the winner Ronald Rugumayo of Uganda by a shot.

Before the final round, Muchangi had fired rounds of 76, 77 and 78. His compatriot Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club was fourth on 301 gross made up of 77, 79, 71 and 74. The winner - Rugumayo - had tied with former champion Ronald Otile who however lost in sudden-death play-off where Rugumayo birdied the 12th, 17th and 18th holes to claim the title.

A total of 14 Kenyan amateur golfers were among a big field which participated in the event which will be followed by the main championship featuring professionals from September 25 to 30 at the same venue.

Besides Muchangi and Njoroge, other Kenyan golfers who travelled to Uganda are Alfred Nandwa, Andrew Chelogoi, Dennis Saikwa, Bernard Omondi, Anthony Irungu, Aaron Kitur, Shileen Nanji, Joseph Gathumbi, Mike Kisia, John Karichu, Robinson Owiti and Edwin Mudanyi.

Having finished third, Muchangi is likely to be invited for the main championship, the 2017 Uganda Open, next week.