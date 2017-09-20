20 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Coast Jubilee Leaders Dismiss Claims of Division in the Party

By Wachira Mwangi

Jubilee Party leaders in Mombasa County have dismissed claims of divisions within the party in their quest for votes ahead of the October 17 elections.

Led by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Suleiman Shahbal, the leaders said they were working together to ensure that Mombasa County and the coast as a whole gets more votes for President Kenyatta.

"I have a job to do, and that is to ensure that President Kenyatta manages to win votes in the Coast Region,: the CS said adding that he had met with other leaders and discussed how they would work as a team in the grassroots.

"We have one team, one purpose which is Uhuru Kenyatta and one strategy." Mr Balala said.

MORE VOTES

He noted that the grassroots structure will start from the constituencies, to the ward level and to the polling centres and stations.

Mr Balala added: "We as Mombasa leaders have only one target as we head to the October 17 elections and it is to elect President Kenyatta. We want to ensure that this time round we get more votes than what we had on August 8."

His sentiments were shared by Mr Shahbal who said their purpose as leaders was to maximise on the number of votes that President Kenyatta got.

The businessman also reiterated calls on strategising their campaigns from the grassroots to the top.

BOOING

He called on all the aspirants to get to the constituents from the ground going up. "We want every aspirant to get to their polling stations and ensure that they increase the votes."

Mr Shahbal downplayed the booing by some of the Jubilee supporters at Wild Waters while with Deputy President William Ruto saying his case was not unique.

"This is not the first time that a politician has been booed in public. It has happened to many, but it is not the way to address issues. I have forgiven them and we are moving on".

He continued: Our objective is simple, we are uniting all our troop for one common agenda."

Mr Balala also condemned the incident at Wild Waters saying "Leadership and politics is not booing, it is respect and decorum."

UNITED

The CS also urged the party to take action against the perpetrators and at the same time asked the Jubilee coast fraternity to be united adding that for those who support development and progress, "the path is with Uhuru Kenyatta and nobody else."

The CS defended his role in supporting the president saying nobody could stop "me from getting votes for my president.:

As a Cabinet Secretary appointed by President Kenyatta, Mr Balala said he was delivering a political manifesto by Jubilee and as such, he had an obligation to ensure Mr Kenyatta is re-elected so as to "progress with plans of transforming the lives of our people."

Mombasa County Jubilee aspirants Ms Amina Abdalla, Mr Omar Shallo, Mr Runya Lewa, Mr Abdi Daib and Mr Ashraf Bayusuf were in attendance.

The leaders called on those purporting to be supporting the president to join them in making the structures that will help the party secure more votes and stop the apparent divisions.

