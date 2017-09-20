Kenya: Equity Bank Narrow Gap on KPA in Basketball League

Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League champions, Equity Bank stayed on course to finish top in the regular season after collecting two points at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

The bankers completed a double against former champions USIU-A Flames whom they beat 74-42 on Sunday. Equity had beaten 65-32 in the first leg, Sunday's victory saw second-placed Equity Kenya Ports Authority's lead at the top to one point.

Equity Bank, who are left with six second leg matches, maintained their second spot on the table of standings with 26 points. They have so far won 11 matches and lost two. KPA, who lost 3-2 to Equity Bank in last year's best-of-five series play-offs final, are top on 28 points after winning all their 14 outings. KPA also have five matches in hand.

USIU-A Flames had little to offer against high-riding Equity Bank, the students trailing in all the four quarters, having narrowly gone down 12-13 in the third quarter.

STORMS WIN

Equity forward Mercy Wanyama, who was ejected by referee Justus Akhwesa, teamed up with Esther Butali, each contributing 13 points for the bankers.

USIU coach David Maina said: "We lost the scoring urgency in the third quarter and we need to work on our concentration."

Two-time champions Flames have so far garnered 18 points and face a tall order to qualify for the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Storms won their fourth match, beating Kenyatta University Oryx 65-32 to revive hopes for the play-offs contention. The victory moved Storms to fourth with 19 points from four wins and 10 loses. It was Oryx's eighth loss, and the students will now need a miracle to make the top six and reach the play-offs.

MEN'S LEAGUE

In the men's Premier League, Blades moved to the top of the table standings with 31 points following their deserved 79-66 win over fast fading Thunder. Self supporting Thunder raced a 30-29 half-time lead but Blades, who had Shilton Ochieng scoring 15 and team-mate Joseph Ongoro 11, had an outstanding show which led them to a huge 29-13 third quarter run.

With five matches to end the second leg, Blades are assured of qualifying for the top six play-offs.

Thunder complicated their play-offs hopes after losing their ninth match. Coach Collins Gaya has experienced players in guard Griifins Ligare, who scored a game-high 22 points, and Abel Nson, who should ensure they rediscover their winning ways in their last four tricky matches.

USIU-A Tigers remained focused to secure a place in the play-offs after punishing stubborn Trailblazers 68-60 in an entertaining last match on Sunday.

Coach Isaac Musyoki's Tigers led 36-30 at half-time and the victory increased their points tally to 28. Ulinzi Warriors, who had no engagement, dropped to the second spot with 29 points from 15 wins with seven matches to go.

Barclays Bank demolished Pirates 62-53 to keep their top position on the men's Division One league standings intact with 33 points. The bankers have won 15 matches and lost three.

Africa Nazarene University also maintained their second position with 29 points after beating Daystar University 42-27 in a poor scoring second leg showdown. Nakuru Club garnered two points after defeating hosts Lakeside 73-59 in Kisumu to enhance their chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

Men: USIU-A Tigers 68 Trailblazers 60, Blades 79 Thunder 66, Barclays Bank 62 Pirates 53, JKUAT 67 Riara University 63, Terrorists 51 Africa Nazarene University 63, JKUAT 51 4 Christ 32, Riara University 20 Neosasa 0, Nakuru Club 73 Lakeside 59.

Women: Equity Bank 74 USIU-A Flames 42, Storms 65 Kenyatta University Oryx 32, Daystar University 42 ANU 27, KCA-U 30 Daystar University 27.