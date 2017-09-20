Kenya: Kinyanjui Orders Nakuru Nurses to Return to Work or Lose Jobs

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has ordered striking nurses in the county to report back to their work stations immediately or lose their jobs.

The governor on Tuesday asked nurses to resume duties and embrace dialogue in a bid to end the more than three months stalemate that has paralysed operations in public health facilities in the county.

The governor issued the directive during the launch of a Beyond Zero clinic donated by the African Insurance Corporation.

"I urge all striking nurses to return to work and allow dialogue to address their grievances. It is inhumane for the health workers to continue boycotting their duties as patients suffer in our hospitals. We will not allow that," the governor said.

INSPECTION

The county boss said the health department will conduct an inspection in all public health facilities in a bid to re-advertise positions of nurses who have deserted their work places.

"We will advertise positions of those who will not have reported back to work by the end of this week," Mr Kinyanjui said.

The governor also said that a taskforce formed last month to look into the county's ailing health sector was finalising its report which would help in revitalising healthcare in the county.

"I formed a health taskforce which is looking into key issues surrounding the health sector including the nurses' strike, with a view to invigorating our public health facilities. Nurses also have a representative in the taskforce," he said.

GREATLY BOOST

The governor said the Beyond Zero clinic valued at Sh20 million will greatly boost maternal healthcare in the county.

Nakuru County now has two Beyond Zero clinics. The first one was donated at the advent of devolution by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Mr Kinyanjui further disclosed that many rural parts of the county had not been adequately covered by the existing clinic leading to poor maternal healthcare in the past.

"There are some areas in this county where children have never got any form of immunisation. This facility will increase visits to such areas in order to improve healthcare," he said.

City lawyer Karanja Kabage, a board member of the African Insurance Corporation, said the facility would improve medical services in the county and reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

"As you know, clinics have long term impact in the welfare of mothers and children in our county," he said.