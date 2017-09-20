20 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Hamisa Mobetto, the Model Who Just Snatched Diamond from Zari

Photo: Hamisa Mobetto/Instagram
Hamisa Mobetto.
By Naira Habib

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto waltzed her way to the spotlight after launching her career in modeling.

But her fame exploded after she featured as one of the lead acts in the music video of the remixed Salome song by bongo musician Diamond Platinumz.

Fans were awed by her beauty, sultry moves and the visible onset chemistry between the two.

Back then, Hamisa was the mother of a baby girl, Fantasy Majey who was fathered by Majizzo, commonly known as Majey, the owner of Bongo radio station EFM.

Her secret love affair with Diamond blossomed and led to the birth of a boy, completing her capture of the bongo musician from his wife socialite Zari Hassan.

If you did not have a clear picture of who she is, here is a look at her journey as an entertainer in pictures.

