Rwanda: Mukura VS Coach Opts for Pre-Season Games Strategy

Mukura Victory Sports coach Francis Haringingo has said that playing some pre-season games will boost his side ahead of the official start of the new season.

"We plan to have around four to five pre-season games ahead of national league start. Preseason games matter to gauge, fitness, to give time to young players on the pitch, grade players and check on injuries."

Haringingo who replaced Belgian Yvan Minnaert in July added that "These are teams we shall be facing during the season; playing against SC Kiyovu and other games is important to weigh ourselves ahead of the season."

The new Mukura coach has already played four pre-season games against Bugarama FC, Espoir, Amagaju and Etoile de l'Est of Bukavu DRC and has scheduled a fixture against Nyamirambo based side Kiyovu on September 24 at Huye stadium.

"Before we face Kiyovu in our last preseason game, we shall travel to Nyamagabe Stadium for a second game with Amagaju FC next Sunday," Haringingo said.

Mukura has already brought on board a new goal keeper David Nshimirimana from Musanze FC after failing to agree with former APR player Jean Claude Ndoli.

The club also signed Saidi Iragire a former captain from Burundi's Muzinga FC, Ugandan forward Rachid Mutebi on a two-year deal as well as Omar Rwabugiri formerly of Musanze FC and Alexis Nkomeje from AS Kigali.

Last season was a tough one for Mukura Victory Sports fans, the club finished in 12th spot with just 32 points out of 30 games played.

