20 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Entebbe Murders - Body of 23rd Woman Found in Banana Garden

Photo: Daily Monitor
Police officers carry the body of the woman from the scene of crime.
By Paul Adude

Less than a day after a body of a woman was found dumped in a bush in Nkumba village, another body of a woman has on Wednesday been found at Mpala village, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

The naked body was discovered in a banana garden by a boy who had gone to pick fruits.

The garden is about 70 metres from the Entebbe-Kampala Road.

The victim has been identified as Sarah Neliima, a 22- year-old resident of Kakindu – Kawuku.

She was an employee of Friends Restaurant and Takeaway near Mango Sports Bar in Katabi Town Council. She retired home on Tuesday at about 9pm, according to her workmates.

Police Spokesperson, Mr  Asan Kasingye visited the crime scene.

“Our officers who are investigating the crime will come up with their findings. The Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura is going to camp here like he did in Nansana to ensure that security measures that are working in Nansana are deployed here," he said.

The latest murder brings the number of women who have been killed to 22, in Wakiso District since May.

