19 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Caps Terminate Rusike Contract

Tagged:

Related Topics

CAPS United have severed ties with midfielder Tafadzwa "Fire" Rusike amid reports a misunderstanding over the acquisition of a vehicle.

Rusike is alleged to have misrepresented to management and allegedly bought a car that was four times the value he had agreed with the club.

Reports on Monday suggested that Rusike's contract was terminated on the eve of the Harare derby against Dynamos, which Caps won 1-0.

Club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima could not be reached for comment but Rusike maintained his innocence over the allegations.

"I am surprised to hear this. I was not called to explain my position, so I can't say much," said Rusike.

He continued; "I have great respect for the president (Jere) and will remain loyal to Caps United. I have been with them since I have been very young.

"Caps United is my home, it's the team that groomed me into the player that I am today. I feel indebted to them.

"Sometimes I have played while am not fully fit, because I love the team, but if they have made a decision there is nothing I can do. I will have to move on with my life."

Before the weekend game, Rusike had missed three games for Caps United after picking up an injury during the Harare derby against Dynamos which they lost 0-2.

Zimbabwe

Fungisai Fined $200 for Negligent Driving

Musician Fungisai Zvakavapano was yesterday fined $200 for negligent driving. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.