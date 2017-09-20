19 September 2017

News of Rwanda (Kigali)

Rwanda: France Blocks Access to Mitterrand Documents on 'Genocide Against Tutsi'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Mugabo

François Graner - a French researcher requested for permission to investigate the archives, he was told that some officials have immunity.

This development as availed on Friday last week follows a 2015 French government announcement that it would De-classify documents detailing the role of its high ranking officials during the Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda which claimed over a million lives.

"It's a deception. I was expecting the wise of the constitutional council to take a decision in accordance to the law. They have emulated the government to take a political decision, partially wrong and wobbly decision as far as the law is concerned," Graner was quoted as saying after the ruling.

According to www.jeuneafrique.com, the French Constitutional Council which is France's highest constitutional authority has put in place a provision that protects all documents about François Mitterrand French president as'classified'.

Graner announced his decision to appeal this ruling.

"They can be challenged at the European Court of Human Rights. It is what we are going to do right away," he said.

Mitterrand was France's president during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

Last year, the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) released a list of 22 French senior military officers directly implicated in the planning and execution of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

The document was second following another accusing different French diplomats that were accredited to Kigali between 1990 and 1994 to have played different roles in the Genocide.

France has since denied its role in the genocide, despite pressure from different groups.

The release of the document by CNLG focused on the role played by French military officers in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, either directly or as accomplices.

France was ruled by François Mitterrand from 1981 to 1995.

Source: KTPress Report

Rwanda

Justice - Ombudsman Reviews 6000 Petitions

The Office of the Ombudsman has handled up to 6,080 petitions related to court rulings from October 2012 through June… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 News of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.