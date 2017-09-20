Two Silver Strikers players Trevor Kalema and Mark Fodya have become the first casulties to face a chop from Malawi U-20's week-long training camp which started on Monday September 18 at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

Malawi is preparing to take part in the 2017 Cosafa tournament which is expected to be played in December in Mocambique.

But after travelling all the way from Lilongwe on Sunday and trained with Malawi on Monday only, the two Silver Strikers defenders were sent back in the morning of the following day (Tuesday).

"We only trained with our freinds on Monday. On Tuesday morning we were invited in one of the offices at Mpira Village and when we went there we found FAM technical director John Kaputa, Gerald Phiri and Ronny Va Geneugden who told us to pack our things and go because they made a mistake by inviting us. They said our documents shows that we are over aged players who are not suitable for U-20 but U-23 or senior national team," said Kalema.

Some rumours circulating in the country says that the technical panel is planing to release other 10 players from camp which are over aged.

Last week Malawi U-20 head coach Gerald Phiri together with his backroom staff released a 29 man squad to attend the camp but few hours later some football analysts and sports reporters questioned the criteria of selecting the squad which they said it was dominated by over aged players.

But the technical panel and FAM did not considered the suggestion instead they went ahead by sticking to the squad.

Many football followers have said the camp is a waste of resources amd will be meaningless since the technical panel is planning to release more players and invite their replacement.