19 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets His UAE Counterpart On Sidelines of UN General Assembly Meetings

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has met with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdalla bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on the sidelines of the meetings of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting has discussed progress of the bilateral relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and issues of mutual concern.

Prof. Ghandour has informed the UAE Foreign Minister on the situation in Sudan, the relations between Sudan and the United States and Sudan efforts for lifting the sanctions imposed on it.

He expressed Sudan thanks to the United Arab Emirates for its support to the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Sudan in next October.

Prof. Ghandour has explained Sudan stance on the Gulf crisis, reiterating Sudan position on the importance of firm relations between the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The two ministers have discussed a proposal on formation of a mechanism for political consultation between the two countries toward bolstering the bilateral relations and coordinating stances on all issues.

