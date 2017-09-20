19 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for International Cooperation Meets Head of EU Mission in Sudan

Khartoum — State Minister for International Cooperation, Somya Akad met, Tuesday, at her office, the Head of the EU Mission in Khartoum Jean Michelle and reviewed with him spheres of joint cooperation between Sudan and the EU, specially, in development and economic fields.

The minister has briefed the EU official on the efforts exerted by the Ministry of International Cooperation to coordinate with the donors to work out the Aid Coordination Document.

She said the EU has been supporting Sudan's development, social and technical projects since the last century through different agreements, a matter that enabled Sudan to benefit from these resources in accordance with the national priorities.

The two sides agreed to complete understanding between the ministry and the EU Commission to build up real partnership with the EU.

Meanwhile, the EU official has confirmed that the EU has extended considerable funds, to Sudan, via the local and international organizations and agencies including the special support projects besides the arrangements for the new grant, expressing hope that Sudan will succeed to complete the Poverty Reduction Strategic Document in the nearest time.

