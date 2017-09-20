Sudan: Al-Bashir - We Want West Darfur Be Free of Displaced People and Refugees

Genaina — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has called people of West Darfur State to raise a banner of State -Free of Displaced Persons and Refugees, instructing the Governor of the State to work out a housing plan for absorbing the eligible people and the displaced persons.

President Al-Bashir, who was addressing a mass rally at Al-Mulid Square in Genaina town , Tuesday, renewed that State would continue in maintain security, collecting firearms and batching the social fabric.

He pledged imposition of state authority , legalizing the unlicensed cars and completion of development and service projects, announcing providing the State with three excavators as part of Zero Thirst Program to solve problem of water in the West Darfur State.

President Al-Bashir lauded experiment of the Joint Sudanese-Chadian Force and said it has laid an example for maintaining security and stability along the two countries borders.

He appreciated efforts of President Idris Deby of Chad on boosting cooperation between Sudan and Chad.

The President of the Republic called on people of Darfur in general and citizens of West Darfur State in particular to work for constructing Sudan demonizing devil to get Darfur back to its previous stage.

Goveernor oxf West Darfur State, Fadul-Mula Al-Haga underlined seriousness of the State government to effectively participate in weapons collection campaign so as the security, peace and stability prevail across the state.

He said decisions on security made by his government have applauded by the all communal components a

d that positively reflected in security and co-existence the State is currwently witnessing.

He Al-Haga said West Darfur bade farewell to war , commending wide response of different categories of West Darfur to the State government palns and programs.

Commissioner of Gemaina Locality, Mohamed Abdul-Rahman welcomed the President's decision on collection of weapons, revealing that the Locality has collected 2500 pieces of weapons within framework of its response to the campaign.

In the same context, the Chief of Native Administration in West Darfur State , Sultan Sa'ad Abdul-Rahman Bahar-Eddin handed over President of the Republic a Document of Allegiance , calling for heightening principle of rule of law and supporting the firearms collection campaign.