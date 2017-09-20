Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Overall Situations in Blue Nile State

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has got acquainted with overall situations in the Blue Nile State , executive and political performance, progress of implementation of development projects and ararngements for October's agricultural harvesting.

Governor of the Blue Nile State, Hussein Hamad said in press statements after meeting the Vice0President in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, that the meeting discussed the State's plans on tightening control 9over weapons within framework of ongoing firearms collection campaign.

He added the meeting tackled issue of returnees and ways of providing assistant to them , referring to directives of the Vice-President to the concerned bodies to place more attention to the returnees and to inspect their situations.

The Governor of Blue Nile State said the meeting also reviewed arrangements and preparations for visit of the President of the Republic to the State during the coming period to inaugurate infrastructural and service projects.