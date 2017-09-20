Sudan: International Cooperation State Minister Meets Head of EU Mission

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of International Cooperation, Dr. Somia A'akad, met Tuesday, at her office the head of the European Union Mission in the Sudan, Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond and discussed with him aspects of the joint cooperation between the Sudan and the EU, especially in the economic and developmental fields and means for enhancing them further.

The state minister has provided the EU head of mission with a comprehensive review to the state's efforts, represented by the Ministry of International Cooperation in tightening cooperation with the donors for the preparation of the pivotal document to coordinate the aid being negotiated.

She noted the long continued support of the EU to the Sudan's development, social and technical programs since the 70 th of last century via the different agreements, a matter that allowed the Sudan to benefit from those resources and utilized in accordance to the national priorities.

She appealed for the need to harmonize the arrangement of the new grant provided by the EU in accordance with the state's priorities, and to be coordinated through the Ministry of International Cooperation in term of its role in coordinating external aid, calling for the activation of the follow-up mechanisms to achieve the development and its sustainability.

The two sides have confirmed necessity to finalize understanding between the ministry and the EU mission in order to build a real partnership between them.

The head of the EU mission in Sudan indicated a considerable amount of money had been provided by the EU to the Sudan and were implemented by the national and international agencies and organizations, as well as other amounts outside the scope of the Cotonou Agreement, including the special support projects, and the new grant arrangements that cover education, health, food security and climate change projects.

He hoped that Sudan's efforts would accomplish the document of overall Poverty Reduction Strategy as soon as possible.

The two sides have agreed on the need to continue meetings in order to enhance joint cooperation between the Sudan and the EU to develop a common vision on coordination.