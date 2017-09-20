Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba has challenged the three MDC-T vice presidents asking if they were not involved in the ailment of party president Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai, who is fighting colon cancer, was airlifted to South Africa last Friday for treatment after he fell critically ill. MDC-T presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has since told the public that Tsvangirai is critical but stable.

Chinotimba said vice presidents Nelson Chamisa, Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri could have laced Tsvangirai's eats with poison to fast-track their ascendency to the party's first position.

"I want to ask opposition vice presidents if they are not the ones who gave party president vaTsvangirai poison so that they take over and also I would like to know how he is feeling now?" said Chinotimba this Tuesday in parliament.

The opposition deputies could be seen laughing while the speaker Jacob Mudenda quickly called the comic Zanu PF legislator Chinotimba to order. The speaker declared Chinotimba's statement out of sync with the orders of the day.

He, however, said, "All people of good will wish Mr Tsvangirai well."

Chinotimba could be heard shouting it was only humane to ask especially after the opposition had done the same when vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa was also flown into the neighbouring country for medical attention after poisoning.

The poisoning saga in Zanu PF quickly deteriorated into a factional issue in which the G40 faction was supposedly trying to eliminate Mnangagwa, the alleged leader of rival faction Lacoste, in the race to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

Of-late, media reports have pointed to similar ambitions within the opposition MDC-T amid claims that there were calls for Tsvangirai to resign on health grounds and hand over power to his youthful deputy Chamisa.

The party has also been wading off talk about fissures which started with the sudden elevation of Mudzuri and Chamisa to join Khupe as VP in 2016.

Another threat emerged with the formation of the opposition pact last month which led to an assault on Khupe by Tsvangirai loyalists as punishment for insubordination and snubbing the arrangement.