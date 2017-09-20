A 35-year-old widow envied the lifestyle of a Zaka regional magistrate to the extent that she decided to break into the homestead just to have a view of what was inside before stealing valuables, a local court heard Monday.

Dambudzo Makonese was sentenced to 16 months in prison on her own plea of guilty when she appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Takawira Mugabe.

However 10 months of the sentence was suspended on condition she restitutes property worth $880 to magistrate Florence Nago.

Asked why she committed the crime, Makonese told the court that she was a widow who admired Nago's lavish style and wanted to have a glimpse of the property inside the magistrate's home.

She added that she later decided to steal the property to feed her three minor children left in her custody when her husband died last year.

Prosecutor Edmund Mapope told the court that 1 September this year Nago locked her house and went to work.

Court heard that around midday, Makonese pounced on the magistrate's house and used an iron bar to break the back door and gained entry.

She then ransacked the house before stealing valuables worth $880 which included blankets and utensils and went away unnoticed.

Makonese was arrested after police received a tip off that she was selling expensive items at giveaway prices.

Only property worth $70 was recovered.