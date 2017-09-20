The First Grade Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has sentenced 19 year old Allan Alikanjero to seven years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) after pleading guilty to the offense of defilement.

Before passing judgement on Monday 18th September 2017, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Esnart Phiri had earlier on 6th September told the court that Alikanjero abducted the victim from her parents home and took her to unknown destination where they spent a night on August 30th this year.

Sergeant Phiri said parents of the victim realised the following morning and later reported to police who later arrested Alikanjero after conducting investigations.

A medical report presented in the court by the state prosecutor confirmed that the victim who is a Standard 6 Pupil and hails from

Kaponda Village in Lilongwe was indeed defiled.

In passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate (FGM) Cecilia Onsewa expressed concern with the increase of sexual offenses against young girls.

She therefore said it is the duty of the court to protect its people mainly young girls who are abused in many ways in their day to day lives.

Onsewa however considered the age of the convict before slapping him with a seven year jail term.

The Magistrate said she had reduced the sentence because Alikanjero was the first offender and pleaded guilty to the charge without wasting court's time.

She said she believe the seven years Alikanjero will spend behind the bars will teach him some lessons and it will also be a lesson to the general public.

Alikanjero hails from Limbe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.

The same Nkukula Court has sentencd a 21 year old man identified as Wyson Mlelemba to four years IHL for House Breaking and Theft which is contrary to Section 309 and 271 of the Penal Code respectively.

Mlelemba went away with assorted items worth about K150,000 which he later sold at Sungwi Trading Centre in Area 25-Lilongwe.

Police has since managed to recover some of the stolen items.

He hails from Mwavi Village, T/A Nsabwe in Thyolo District.