Namibia: Babysitter Arrested Over Child Abuse

AN OUTJO babysitter has been arrested on attempted murder and other charges after she was allegedly filmed physically abusing a baby girl in her care.

Having been arrested on Friday last week, Nicoline Hoëses (38) appeared in the Outjo Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and ill-treatment of a child.

Hoëses' case was postponed to 2 October, and it was ordered that she should remain in police custody in the meantime.

She was arrested after the mother of a nine-month-old baby girl who was in Hoëses' care on Wednesday last week got hold of a visual recording allegedly showing that Hoëses had been physically abusing her child.

The mother, Annemarie Theron, told The Namibian she set up a camera to record events in her house after she started to notice suspicious injuries on her daughter's body.

The recordings made allegedly showed Hoëses throwing her charge, Laila Theron, face down into her cot, picking her up by her feet, and carrying her while swinging her by her ankles, also beating her and smothering her cries.