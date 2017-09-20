Somalia: Jubbaland President Meets With Ethiopian Military Officers in Dolow

The President of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland, Ahmed Mohamed Islam known as (Ahmed Madobe) has held talks with Ethiopian military officials in Dolow district, Gedo region.

Sources at the meeting, told Radio Shabelle that President Madobe and the Ethiopian military officers have discussed security on the ground and the fight against Al shabaab in the southern Gedo region.

During the meeting, Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe has asked the Ethiopian military officers to deploy the notorious Liyu Police force to the regions under his administration.

Madobe largely relies on Ethiopian and Kenyan troops in the fight against Al shabaab militants, who still control swathes of territory, mainly Lower and Middle Jubba regions, with locations near the border.

The President is on working visit to towns in Gedo region hit by Al shabaab attacks.