19 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland President Meets With Ethiopian Military Officers in Dolow

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland, Ahmed Mohamed Islam known as (Ahmed Madobe) has held talks with Ethiopian military officials in Dolow district, Gedo region.

Sources at the meeting, told Radio Shabelle that President Madobe and the Ethiopian military officers have discussed security on the ground and the fight against Al shabaab in the southern Gedo region.

During the meeting, Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe has asked the Ethiopian military officers to deploy the notorious Liyu Police force to the regions under his administration.

Madobe largely relies on Ethiopian and Kenyan troops in the fight against Al shabaab militants, who still control swathes of territory, mainly Lower and Middle Jubba regions, with locations near the border.

The President is on working visit to towns in Gedo region hit by Al shabaab attacks.

Somalia

President, UK's Boris Johnson Discuss Somalia, South Sudan, Burundi

President Museveni has held candid talks with the United Kingdoms Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on the situation in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.