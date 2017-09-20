Rwanda: Korean Community in Rwanda Celebrate National Day

The Korean community in Rwanda, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, has organised 'Korea Week' to celebrate their national culture and heritage.

The Korean Week, to run from September 18 to 24, is the first of its kind since the opening of the embassy in Kigali in 2011, according to Korean envoy to Rwanda Kim Eung-Joong.

The cultural week, which opened on Monday with the National Day Reception in Kigali, will close with the 2017 Korean Ambassador's Cup for Taekwondo at Petit Stade in Remera on September 23 and 24.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Korea expects Rwandan people to have deeper understanding of its culture throughout the events, and these events will contribute to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries," Kim said while officiating at the launch of the activities.

The launch event was attended by several government officials, legislators and members of diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda.

Other activities include Korea scholarship briefing session held on Tuesday at the embassy, Korean Film Festival to be held at the Century Cinema in Kigali from Wednesday to Friday, and the Korean speech contest, to be held at the embassy on Friday.

Every year, the Government of Korea invites undergraduate or post-graduate students in Rwanda to Korea and offers opportunities of studying in Korea. Through the scholarship briefing session, the embassy explained how to apply for their scholarships.

The Korean Film Festival will be the highlight, according to the embassy, featuring four selected Korean movies - "Train to Busan", "A Hard Day", "Miss Granny", and "Masquerade."

These films are covering various genres from action and thriller to comedy and drama.

Meanwhile, over 200 Rwandans applied for the Korean speech contest. Participants will make a five-minute speech in Korean among three topics as follows: 'how to introduce Rwanda to Korean', 'reasons to visit Korea' and 'how Rwanda and Korea get closer to each other'.

The winner of the competition will be awarded with prizes, including Samsung Smart gadgets.

About 250 Koreans live in Rwanda.