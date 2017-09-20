Rwanda: All Set for Continental Aviation Summit in Kigali, Organisers Say

All is set for Rwanda to host the forthcoming 49th annual African Airlines Association (AFRAA) general assembly and summit, organisers have said. The event will attract global aviation executives and stakeholders to discuss meeting will discuss on issues pertaining to the development of air transport in Africa and opportunities for airlines on the continent, according to Dr Elijah Chingosho, the AFRAA secretary general.

Addressing reporters in Kigali on Monday, Chingosho said air transport is crucial for Africa to achieve its development goals. He added that the sector is an "economic bridge linking people, goods and capital to markets and industries, and integrating the vast continent." Scheduled for November 12-14, the annual general assembly is the biggest aviation summit in Africa.

It is expected to attract over 500 aviation industry players from in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America, according to the hosts, RwandAir. Chance Ndagano, the RwandAir chief, said the continent event will provide the local aviation sector players a platform to showcase Rwanda's potential, as well as network and learn from global industry actors.

The event at Kigali Convention Centre will be attended by African airlines executives, ICAO, IATA, AFCAC, civil aviation authorities, airport companies, air navigation services providers as well as aircraft and engine manufacturers, component suppliers, and many other service providers. There will also be an exhibition for aviation companies will showcase their services and IT solutions, Ndagano added.