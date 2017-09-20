19 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Moyane Is Desperate About the KPMG 'Rogue Unit' Report, and He Has Good Reason to Be

analysis By Pauli Van Wyk

On Monday, tax boss Tom Moyane tried to wring the neck of the bird he once forced to sing. His carefully built house of cards had caved in on Friday when KPMG dramatically withdrew their report produced in the #SARSWars saga. Moyane retaliated, threatening KPMG with legal action, and absurdly claimed that the KPMG report stands in law because the tax man paid for the report, no matter what the authors say, or what the truth is. Desperate much?

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) wanted an "independent" review into allegations published by the now disbanded Sunday Times investigative unit of a supposed "rogue unit" that spied on President Jacob Zuma, intercepted taxpayers' communications and ran a brothel. Sars, headed by Moyane, mandated KPMG to investigate with the eye on criminal and disciplinary proceedings. It was supposed to be a proper investigation. But the opposite happened. Moyane already knew who it wanted to accuse, and what they should be found guilty of. So they kept a thumb on KPMG, whose investigators produced a documentary review based on documents given to investigators by SARS and its lawyers. This method mostly eliminated opposing views. For all practical purposes,...

