20 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Etincelles Get Rwf46 Million Sponsorship Boost

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Feza Bet, a betting company, has boosted Azam Rwanda Premier League side Etincelles Football Club with Rwf46m sponsorship spread over four years.

The firm will release Rwf10m in the first year and Rwf11m in the second. This will be followed with Rwf12m in the third year while the last installment of Rwf13m will be disbursed in the fourth year.

Meanwhile, Etincelles will play a warm-up game against fresh Agaciro tournament and AZAM Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports on Wednesday; the game will be played at Umuganda Stadium.

The game is part of preparations for the next AZAM Rwanda Premier League season, which will start next weekend. The game will be used a an occasion to unveil the new signings and sponsors.

The game is being organized by Feza Bet in collaboration with Rubavu District.

The winner between Rayon Sports and Etincelles will walk away with Rwf2.5m while the loser will take Rwf1.5m.

Etincelles will start their league campaign against Police at Umuganda Stadium on September 30.

The club signed ten new players ahead of the new season and have renewed contracts of five senior players.

Today

Etincelles Vs Rayon Sports

Rwanda

Korean Community in Rwanda Celebrate National Day

The Korean community in Rwanda, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, has organised 'Korea Week' to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.