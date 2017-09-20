Rwanda: Etincelles Get Rwf46 Million Sponsorship Boost

Feza Bet, a betting company, has boosted Azam Rwanda Premier League side Etincelles Football Club with Rwf46m sponsorship spread over four years.

The firm will release Rwf10m in the first year and Rwf11m in the second. This will be followed with Rwf12m in the third year while the last installment of Rwf13m will be disbursed in the fourth year.

Meanwhile, Etincelles will play a warm-up game against fresh Agaciro tournament and AZAM Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports on Wednesday; the game will be played at Umuganda Stadium.

The game is part of preparations for the next AZAM Rwanda Premier League season, which will start next weekend. The game will be used a an occasion to unveil the new signings and sponsors.

The game is being organized by Feza Bet in collaboration with Rubavu District.

The winner between Rayon Sports and Etincelles will walk away with Rwf2.5m while the loser will take Rwf1.5m.

Etincelles will start their league campaign against Police at Umuganda Stadium on September 30.

The club signed ten new players ahead of the new season and have renewed contracts of five senior players.

Today

Etincelles Vs Rayon Sports