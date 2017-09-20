Nigeria: Ignore Nnamdi Kanu, Accept His Message, Group Tells Buhari

Aba — A pan Igbo socio political group, The Reformers' Platform, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, but accept his message that the country urgently needs restructuring.

The group, however, faulted the approach adopted by Kanu, but added that the agitation by IPOB has engendered a salutary effect on the Nigerian polity, and advised Buhari not to 'throw away the baby with the bath water'.

The group condemned the proscription of the IPOB by the South East governors and labelling of the group as a terrorist organization as too hasty.

In a statement signed by the National President, David Iro Agbaeze and National Secretary, Emeka Nwankwo, respectively, the group noted that the agitation by IPOB had drawn attention to the need to restructure the country and ensure that the component units find greater accommodation and satisfaction in a united Nigeria.

"We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore Nnamdi Kanu and take a critical look at some of the issues contained in his agitation. There is no doubt that IPOB's agitation had drawn attention to the urgent need to restructure Nigeria to the satisfaction of all component units.

The country cannot continue to tread on a dangerous path of injustice and dissatisfaction which are the main causes of these agitations. The prevailing situation where the South East zone has the least number of states and local governments should be addressed. It is a great injustice for the President to exclude the South East zone from certain positions in the country. This breeds ill feeling leading to Ndigbo believing that they are not wanted in Nigeria.

"The more we continue to ignore these agitations, the more they fester and breed discontent. The revenue sharing formula should be reviewed. The present system where everybody runs to Abuja monthly to collect allocation is not helping this country. Let Nigeria practice true federalism.

All sections of this country must be given a sense of belonging, this is the only way we can end the increasing agitations in Nigeria. The Reformers' Platform advises President to urgently look into the grievances and agitations of various groups in Nigeria and dialogue with them for the peace and unity of the nation," the statement read in part.

The group commended the recent visit of a delegation of Northern governors to Abia and Rivers States, stressing that Nigerians must continue to employ dialogue in tackling national problems.