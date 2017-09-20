South Africa: The Campaign Against Killer Radio Waves

opinion

Some people steadfastly believe that radio waves from cellphone towers, electrical wires and microwave ovens, make them sick. They cite symptoms such as insomnia, headaches, muscle pain and nausea. Some say they cause cancer. And all those people are wrong.

I am Mary's favourite sceptic. Mary wants me to investigate why hundreds of people in her city are getting sick while a major mobile operator is erecting cellphone towers without going through the proper processes, one of which is 100m from her home.

Mary isn't her real name, of course. I protect my sources, especially when they reveal dangerous information that the government is hiding from the people, or might be embarrassed by my findings.

It is true that I am sceptical, and that I don't trust governments. I don't know whether the mobile operator in question did follow the correct processes, or did bribe city officials to get away with it, but I would not be shocked to learn this was true. However, I also know a little science, and science tells us that the more cellphone towers there are in your area, the less exposed you will be to the radio frequencies on which mobile phones communicate. Does...