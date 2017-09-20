Nigeria: Help Monitor, Report Reckless Truck Drivers, Dangote Begs Public

The Management of Dangote Industries Limited has launched a passionate appeal to members of the public to assist in monitoring both the recklessness and illegal haulage of contraband goods by some of its truck drivers.

The company also set up hotlines for the public to call in and report such truck drivers, with a promise to appropriately compensate calls that lead to arrest of errant drivers.

It noted that trucks belonging to Dangote Cement were only allowed to carry cement, high grade gypsum and coal, those belonging to Dangote Sugar (NASCON).

The company also revealed in a statement yesterday that trucks belonging to Agrosacks, the bags producing arm of Dangote group could only carry bags belonging to Dangote Flour Mills, Wheat, Flour and Danvita.

The statement read: "The Management of Dangote Industries Limited hereby alert the public to report any suspected Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage.

"Please call Dangote Industries Management hotline on all information regarding illegal haulage activities on 08070188000, 01- 2123567, 08170023846 08152093133."

"Dangote management also issues a stern warning to those illegally transporting unauthorized goods through its trucks.

"Dangote Industries Limited equally wishes to warn those that illegally transport materials on Dangote truck that such unauthorized goods, when found, shall be confiscated and such owners prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

It would be recalled that the company recently intercepted one of the company's truck loaded with contraband in Ibadan, arrested the drivers and handed them over the Nigerian Customs for further investigations and prosecutions.