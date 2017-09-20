19 September 2017

Togonews (Lomé)

Togo Announces Plan to Hold Referendum On Presidential Limit

Togo will hold a referendum to decide on the politically divisive issue of presidential term limits following weeks of intense protests by opposition parties.

The vote will be held within weeks and that it would also include other constitutional reforms.

Opposition parties had boycotted a parliamentary that would have enabled the changes, meaning that the vote fell short of the 4/5ths majority.

Drama Dramani, the head of parliament, told legislators that the people will have the final word on the constitutional changes: You have voted for the revision of the constitution but it's the people who will decide by referendum in the next few days."

