Nigeria: APC Policies, Cause of IPOB's Uprisings - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the latter's recent statement linking the uprisings by the Indigenous People of Biafra to opposition political parties.

In a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party counseled the APC-led administration to look inward to unravel the horde of difficulties it is currently battling rather than blaming the opposition for same.

"The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is constrained once again to respond to the tirade by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who as usual, made an attempt at blaming a superficial opposition for the continuous gaffe of the federal government under the leadership of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"We had advised not a few times, that the APC should look inward and seek solutions to its self-induced challenges in government caused by its unpreparedness for governance; but since the party seem set for self destruction, we shall not relent in helping to expose their ineptitude to the Nigerian populace.

"We noticed that the Minister who is much known for his unbridled capacity for constant polarization of the polity rather than ardency in the proper dissemination of government policies and information to the populace, tried once again on Sunday, to shift blames of the poor handling of the agitations of IPOB by the current government to an opposition that exits only in his imagination.

"It is disheartening that rather than accept blame for its ineptitude, the APC government has continued to blame "enemies" real or imaginary for their woes," the statement read in part.

Worried by the allegation, the PDP scribe said the party is at a loss as to why the ruling party is blaming it for the agitations by members of IPOB.

"How on earth will a serious minded government blame opposition parties which they have conveniently labelled "looters" for the activities of IPOB? But we take solace in the fact that the APC might actually know the looters, as the party has clearly demonstrated it's penchant for giving covers to people considered as corrupt.

"The recent release of 48 Houses confiscated as proceed of crime back to a member of the APC who was standing trial for allegations of corruption readily comes to mind.

"Much as we will continue to harp on the one sided corruption fight of this administration, we wish to urge the APC to look inwards in locating the looters using their ill-gotten wealth to sponsor separatist agitation against the government of the day," the statement continued, noting that as an opposition party, the PDP is aware of internal intrigues within the ruling party.

"It is instructive to note that we are aware of the internal crisis rocking the amalgam of interests that formed the APC and the struggle for power within the government, as the noise of discontent keep rising on a daily basis from the party.

"Based on the above, it is no news that APC has been a problem unto itself which has affected the lives of the citizenry who daily gnash their teeth in regret for voting the APC into power in 2015.

"We wish to put on record that agitation for actualisation of the State of Biafra was a total silent voice while the PDP was in power because of the government of inclusiveness we provided for Nigerians who were made to experience what a genuine national government meant.

"We therefore make bold to further state, that the APC policies have been the catalyst for IPOB problem, and as such, the party should do soul searching and correct the anomaly. No external enemy so to say, is working against this government. The government is it's own worst enemy," the party further stated.

Meanwhile, Senator Makarfi yesterday said the PDP is now safely out of the Intensive care Unit (ICU) following the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court.

He stated this on Tuesday while playing host to the Forum of Former National Working Committee (NWC) members who paid him a courtesy visit at the party's national secretariat, Abuja.

While reminding the visitors of the temporal nature of power, Makarfi said the party under his stewardship will continue to be guided by the principles of justice and fairness.

"When we were in the Supreme Court, we were in the Intensive Care Unit. When they bring you out of the Intensive Care Unit, they put you under observation before they take you to a general ward. We are on a general observation now which is the convention," he said.

He pledged to conduct a credible elective convention, saying the party cannot afford to do otherwise.

"PDP is a family and it should continue to be one. On the convention, be rest assured that we'll do all that needs to be done to see that we have a transparent, just and fair processes.

"The days of crowning (are over). I'm not saying that attempts will not be there (it is part of human nature), but it is the resolve of all to democratically disagree and carry on. It is important that we come out of that elective convention strong and united," he stressed, adding that with a good outing at the convention, the PDP is sure of taking over power in 2019.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Chairperson of the Forum and former Minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe while lauding the leadership qualities of Senator Makarfi pledged the continued support of the ex- national officers to the party's rebuilding process.

"We strongly believe in your ability to conduct a credible process, conscious of the rebranding of our great party," she said.

On the delegation were former National Publicity Secretaries of the party Professor Ahmed Rufai Alkali, John Odey, Olisa Metuh, Emmanuel Ibeshi and ex- National Organising Secretary, Abubakar Mustapha, former National Vice Chairman (North West), Senator Ibrahim Kazaure among others.