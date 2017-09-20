Nigeria: Queues At Filling Stations, Discos Shut As ULC Strike Enters Day 3

The Federal Government, yesterday, met with leaders of the striking leaders of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, even as queues resurfaced at filling stations in Lagos.

Also, offices of Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, were shut as the strike by ULC entered day three today.

Though the meeting held behind closed doors at the conference room of Ministry of Labour and Employment and presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, the outcome of the meeting was not known at press time.

However, it was revealed that there would be a joint briefing today by the Minster and ULC leaders.

Queues resurface at filling stations

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that most filling stations across the Lagos metropolis witnessed upsurge of motorists and others queuing to buy premium motor spirit, PMS, also known as petrol.

In places like Festac Town, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Ikorodu Road, Abeokuta expressway, Badagry expressway, and Agege Motor Road, most filling stations had queues of anxious motorists and other consumers filling their tanks and buying in jerry cans.

A motorist who spoke on condition of anonymity at a filling on Ikorodu Road, said he decided to fill his tank and a 25-litre jerry can to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

DISCOs offices shut

Meanwhile, striking members of ULC, yesterday, said all offices of electricity distribution companies, DISCOs, have been shut as the strike entered another phase.

In Lagos, the headquarters of Ikeja DISCO in Alausa, and Okota business unit were some of the offices shut as business operations were crippled.

Speaking on the development, Lagos State Chairman of ULC, Alhaji Korodo, said: "Like Monday, there is total compliance by tanker drivers and other branches of NUPENG and this will continue as long as it takes the Federal Government to address our demands.

"All DISCO offices nationwide have been shut as the strike entered another phase, everything is going according to plan. We started with stoppage of loading of products and the next phase is what we started today (yesterday).

"All the DISCOs have been locked up because we are on strike. There is possibility that some people may still get light because their areas were turned on before the lock-up. As time goes on, the light will definitely go off.

"Just like our President, Joe Ajaero, said yesterday (Monday), we have adopted a gradual and systematic approach in implementing the strike to reduce the suffering it may have on Nigerian masses and workers because the intention is not to punish them but to get government to address our demands."

But an unsigned statement purportedly by the management of Ikeja DISCO, read: "In view of the current strike by the ULC, please note that Ikeja Electric is not part of the strike. However, members of the union may have disrupted operations in some of our offices so we urge you to kindly bear with us as we work to ensure normalcy."