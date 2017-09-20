Leader of the Radical Revolutionary Party Vincent Chaile has emerged as a lone voice to support the purchase of 42 fire trucks at $1 million each.

Chaile, a former UNZASU president, says Grandview International was now a victim in the grand scheme of things.

RADICAL REVOLUTIONARY PARTY (RRP) PRESS STATEMENT

It has always been our party philosophy and principle to priotise local Zambians when awarding government contracts .It is a worldwide trend that it's not the role of the government to do business, but to create an environment for doing business through policies which support the Flourishing of local businesses.

Our core Value as Radicals is to view things different from Ordinary, The Awarding of a $42 Million to Grandview International, a local company, has disapproved the theory and the public perception that only foreigners can be awarded big contracts. As a party we feel Grandview is being victimized because it is a Local company and has delivered to the specification of the contract. The only crime Grandview International has committed is to have competed with a Germany company which quoted for $48 Million.

Zambian companies should be inspired by Grandview international and should rise to the occasion and compete and fight against awarding of big contracts to foreign companies who are making millions of dollars through awarding of government contracts. For instance billions of Dollars are leaving this country daily from mines owned by foreigners and Zambians are quite, but are quick to point at local who is working hard trying to improve the lives of the Many Zambians.

As Radical Revolutionary Party (RRP) we are Happy that the $42 million has remained in our economy and has not gone to a foreign country. We should be inspired by Grandview international for rising to the Occasion.

We need more Zambian companies to build capacity to a Level where even Road contracts should be awarded to Zambian Companies.