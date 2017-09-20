Uganda: KCCA Cruise Past Onduparaka

Kampala — The Azam Uganda Premier League table has a familiar feel to it after the opening four games of Match Day Three at least for the fans of champions KCCA.

This is after they picked up their opening win with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Onduparaka at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo yesterday.

The result lifted KCCA to five points and at the top of the table just ahead of Mbarara on goal difference.

The latter played out a 1-all draw with Bright Stars at Kakyeeka while URA were held to goalless draw at Maroons.

At Lugogo, talk before the game had centered about the impending move to KCCA from Ondupraka of striker Muhammad Shaban following two disappointing draws and a single goal for the champions.

This had put manager Mike Mutebi under pressure from a section of fans following another big player turnover in the offseason.

But against opponents they also thrashed 7-0 in the corresponding fixture last season, KCCA were the better team with Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato the difference between a similar scoreline.

Striker Derrick Nsibambi poked the ball past Nicholas Sebwato for the first goal after a bad pass from defender Muhammad Rashid.

The second arrived on the hour mark when good interplay between Muzamir Mutyaba and the impressive Allan Okello, scorer of a hattrick on his debut in the corresponding game last season saw the former nick the ball past Sebwato.

The ball was then diverted into the net by defender Muhammad Rashid.

Striker Patrick Kaddu then combined with substitute Jackson Nunda who beat a defender before dummying Sebwato to slot into an empty net five minutes from time.

Another substitute Tito Okello got on the end of another Kaddu assist before lifting the ball over the sprawling Sebwato on 88 minutes. Onduparaka defender Muhammad Rashid got a consolation for Onduparaka in added time with a thumping header from a corner in a result that leaves Onduparaka on four points.

In Kavumba, Emmanuel Kalyowa scored a contested penalty as Soana defeated Masavu 1-0 for Shafik Bisaso's first win.