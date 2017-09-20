Three MDC-T activists who were jailed 20 years each for murdering a police officer in 2011 were on Friday denied bail by a High Court judge.

Yvonne Musarurwa, Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere had applied for bail at the High Court pending their appeal after they were convicted of murder with actual intent and were sentenced to 20 years in prison each.

Justice Chinembiri Bhunu convicted them for the murder of Inspector Petros Mutedza on 29 May 2011 in Glen View, Harare. The trio then filed an application at the Supreme Court to have both their conviction and sentence quashed.

Through their lawyers, Charles Kwaramba and Tendai Biti, they argued in their application at the High Court that they were good candidates for bail as the chances of their Supreme Court application succeeding were very high.

However Justice Bhunu, in his judgment handed down last Friday, ruled that the three had failed to discharge the onus that they would not abscond and that they had reasonable prospects of success on their application against both conviction and sentence, which is yet to be heard in the Supreme Court.

The judge said giving the activists bail would compromise justice as he feared they would abscond since they had experienced the difficult prison life.