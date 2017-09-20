Malawi: Jealous Husband Torched Himself to Death in Mangochi

Malawi Police have confirmed the death of 35 year-old man who torched himself with petrol after accusing his wife of seductively dancing with other men at an girls' initially ceremony at Makanjira in Mangochi district.

The deceased, identified as Maganizo Wilson, from Tikhiwa village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Njema in Mulanje district, torched himself to death at Malamia village, T/A Makanjira in Mangochi district where he was staying with his wife.

According to Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi, Deputy Publicist for Mangochi Police, the deceased was mentally challenged.

"On the night of September 17, 2017 he started fighting with his wife whilst accusing her of dancing indecently with other men at the initiation ceremony (chinamwali) which took place in the village.

"The matter got out of hand and the deceased went to report to the GVH Malamia who settled the matter and united them. Surprisingly the next morning the deceased went to buy petrol and set himself on fire," explained Daudi.

She said law enforcers rushed to the scene and took him to Makanjira Health Centre.

He was later transferred to Mangochi District Hospital where he died while on treatment.

In another development, a 40 year-old woman, Aida Nkuzi, has died after she was severely injured by an elephant at Kawelenga village in Nkhotakota district.

This incident happened in the wee hours of Monday, September 18 2017.

The deceased's husband, Ezala Kamwendo, told Nkhotakota Police that his wife left home to fetch firewood in the bush close to Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

"In the process she met with an elephant that injured her to death. She was found battling for her life under some tree in the bush with multiple fractures on both hands and on the neck among other parts," said Paul Malimwe, Deputy spokesperson for Nkhotakota Police.

She died due to severe head injuries and loss of blood, according to a postmortem done at Nkhotakota District Hospital.

Nkuzi hailed from Nkuzi village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.