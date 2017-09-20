Angola: Zaire Reports 48 DRC Border Offenses

Mbanza Kongo — At least 48 offenses were reported at the border zone between the Angolan province of Zaire and the Central Congo region (DRC), minus six violations compared to last week.

All the 41 violations were on illegal entry of foreigners in the national territory and seven for smuggling of fuel, according to a statement from the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police that ANGOP had access Tuesday.

Following the offenses, 185 citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were arrested for attempted illegal entry into the national territory and 13,373 liters of fuel for alleged smuggling.

The northern Angola's Zaire province shares 330 kilometers of border with the Congo-Central region of DR Congo.