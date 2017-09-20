19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Political Parties Expected to Serve Nation

Ecunha — The Catholic Archbishop of central Huambo Province, Bishop José de Queiroz Alves, on Tuesday in the village of Ecunha municipality, 45 kilometers from the capital city, called on political parties to put themselves at the service of the Nation.

Speaking to Angop, he said that political forces should take a patriotic and democratic stance, defending the interests of all Angolans, instead of enhancing their private intentions.

According to the church leader of the Catholic Archdiocese, it is the responsibility of the political parties to help Angolans permanently conquer social and economic development and cultivate coexistence in the communities.

Bishop José de Queiroz Alves said that the preservation of peace, achieved on April 4, 2002, is an individual obligation of every Angolan, as well as unity and national reconciliation, despite political and partisan differences.

