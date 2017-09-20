Abidjan — A draw with strong refereeing influence against Tunisia at 26 goals Sunday moved Angola back to the third place in the 13th African Handball Championship in women's cadets, closed Sunday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

This was the only draw at the end of the seven rounds among the competing teams, including Egypt who did not suffer defeat.

The match, to determine the second place, as the teams were on an equal footing in the standings, started in the favor of the Tunisians.

But the Angolans responded immediately and in the first two minutes the two teams shared (3-3).

Despite losing 13-16 in the first half, the national team seemed to reverse the situation in the second half.

The match was more balanced casting uncertainty of who would become the winner, until the last seconds.

The Angolans seemed to have secured the second place when a dodgy penalty was arranged by the team of referees, paving the way for Tunisia to achieve the second place and Angola come third.

CHECK THE RESULTS OF THE 7TH ROUND,

Algeria - Senegal: 29-42

Egypt - DRC .: 33-18

ANGOLA /Tunisia: 26- 26 (13/16 first half)