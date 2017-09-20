19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - All in Place for Good Agricultural Campaign2017/2018 - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — The Secretary of State for Agriculture, José Amaro Tati, announced Tuesday that the conditions necessary for a good agricultural campaign of the 2017/2018 season are being created countrywide.

José Amaro Táti said so to the press in the central Huambo province, where he went to check the preparation of the start of the new agricultural season in this region.

To the press, the Secretary of State for Agriculture announced that the national act of opening the agricultural season 2017/2018 will happen, in the coming days, in the municipality of Cachiungo.

He also said that the government has done its utmost to facilitate peasant households' access to fertilizers, seeds and tools to increase productivity.

During his visit, which to end Wednesday, the official will visit Agronomic Research Institute to solve some problems related to security and logistics.

After his arrival in Huambo, Amaro Táti held a meeting with the local governor, João Baptista Kussumua, and then moved to the municipality of Cachiungo, whose village is located 62 kilometers away from the city of Huambo.

Angola

UN Secretary-General Points Out Seven Threats to Global Cohesion

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, point out on Tuesday seven threats faced by the world and, in his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.