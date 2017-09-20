Angola: Huambo - All in Place for Good Agricultural Campaign2017/2018 - Official

Huambo — The Secretary of State for Agriculture, José Amaro Tati, announced Tuesday that the conditions necessary for a good agricultural campaign of the 2017/2018 season are being created countrywide.

José Amaro Táti said so to the press in the central Huambo province, where he went to check the preparation of the start of the new agricultural season in this region.

To the press, the Secretary of State for Agriculture announced that the national act of opening the agricultural season 2017/2018 will happen, in the coming days, in the municipality of Cachiungo.

He also said that the government has done its utmost to facilitate peasant households' access to fertilizers, seeds and tools to increase productivity.

During his visit, which to end Wednesday, the official will visit Agronomic Research Institute to solve some problems related to security and logistics.

After his arrival in Huambo, Amaro Táti held a meeting with the local governor, João Baptista Kussumua, and then moved to the municipality of Cachiungo, whose village is located 62 kilometers away from the city of Huambo.