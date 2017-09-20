19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parliament's Standing Committee Prepares New MPs' Integration

Luanda — The Standing Committee of the National Assembly will on Wednesday hold a meeting in Luanda to prepare and approve the programme of institutional integration of the MPs of the IV Legislature of the 2017/2022 National Assembly, elected afterwards in the general elections of last August 23.

Summoned by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, the meeting will alsodiscuss and approve the proposal of the constitutive meeting of the said legislature.

The 2017-2022 Legislature, whose solemn opening session will take place on 15 October, will be comprised of 150 MPLA MPs, 51 UNITA MPs, 16 CASA-CE Coalition MPs, two PRS MPs and one FNLA, in a total of 220 parliamentarians.

