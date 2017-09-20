19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Benguela - Administrator Invites Entrepreneurs to Invest in Babaera

Alto Catumbela — The communal administrator of Babaera, Ganda municipality, Benguela province, Francisco Chimuco, called on economic agents to invest in the region, in order to contribute to local development.

Francisco Chimuco launched the challenge on Monday, during the inauguration of an inn and restaurant in the town of Alto Catumbela (Ganda), appealing to all interested to invest in the locality, once there are spaces to be built several projects.

Speaking to ANGOP, the administrator of Babaera praised the private initiative that is a great asset in the current phase of reconstruction in progress in the country and should continue to raise the levels of development and progress of the commune.

The official said that the creation of this project, the first of its kind in the locality, will provide the promotion of tourism, moments of leisure for the inhabitants, attract visitors to the services that were previously much sought after in the region.

