19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Officials Highlight Cuito Cuanavale Battle

Cuito Cuanavale — Foreign Affairs Minister, Georges Chikoti, and Culture, Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, Tuesday, outlined the regional far-reaching of Cuito Cuanavale battle, which culminated in the overthrow of the apartheid regime in South Africa and the consequent independence of Namibia.

Speaking to journalists at Cuito Cuanavale, Georges Chikoti said that the battle ended the myth of the invincibility of the army of the then South African segregation regime. He underscored the fact that the battle allowed in New York the start of negotiations between the parties involved.

For the Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, the dispute opened a new political page in Southern Africa and maintained the inviolability of national sovereignty.

The reserve retired major, Espírito Santo considered the construction of the memorial as a "great achievement" and highlighted the sacrifice consented to by the former combatants.

The former commander of the 24th Air Force Brigade, António Manuel, underlined the fact that the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, led the then Angola's People Liberation Forces (FAPLA) during the battle, as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

The construction of the memorial is a recognition of the former combatants, said the reserve retired major, Daniel Rufino.

Cuito Cuanavale's battle, one of the largest in Southern Africa, took place on March 23, 1988, when the former FAPLA, in partnership with the Cuban military, imposed themselves on the army of the former South African apartheid regime.

