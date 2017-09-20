Angolan President Returns to Luanda

Luanda — The President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, returned Tuesday afternoon to the country's capital, after paying a working visit to the south-eastern Cuando Cubango province, where he inaugurated the Memorial to the Victory of the Cuito Cuanavale Battle.

At Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, the Angolan Head of State was welcomed by the Vice-president of the Republic, Manuel Vicente, provincial governor of Luanda, Higino Carneiro and distinguished members of the Executive.

built in honor of the fighters who fought and defended this locality against the occupation of the then apartheid regime, the memorial symbolises the heroic resistance of the Angolan combatants against the South African armed forces invasion, at the time of the apartheid regime that ruled South Africa.

In the area of the memorial one also finds different infrastructures, some of which are still being built or being finished, such as a conferences centre, one library and one museum where visitors can see the spoils of that battle.

ANGOP has learnt that nearby a tourism village is going to be built, which will have infrastructures like flats, restaurants, social centres and other commercial establishments.

The Cuito Cuanavale Battle was a decisive turning point in the war that was going on for many years.

The reference date in the military confrontation between the then People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) and the invading South African forces is 23 March, 1988.

The FAPLA, supported by Cuban soldiers and advisers, managed to put up a brave resistance against the foreign military aggression and imposed themselves over the invaders on 23 March, 1988.

The defeat of the invading forces caused the South African apartheid regime to promote quadripartite talks that led to the signing of the New York Agreement which, consequently, brought about the independence of Namibia and the end of the apartheid regime in South Africa, thus facilitating a new democratic era in those two countries.