19 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda Reports 16 Deaths Over Long Weekend

Luanda — At least 16 deaths and 13 injured are the result of 31 road accidents reported by the National Police (PN), during the long weekend, on the roads of Luanda, said Tuesday, the Provincial Command of the corporation.

Speaking to ANGOP, the information officer of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the police, deputy inspector Euler Matari, said that the damages were evaluated in more than 22 million kwanzas.

He informed that in the preventive measures, the Police seized two vehicles and five motorized vehicles, as the drivers of the last means of transport had violated the road traffic Code, and 239 fines were applied in general.

